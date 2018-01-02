Parekh as CEO is a huge positive for Infy: T V Mohandas Pai

Hyderabad, Jan 2 (PTI) Salil Parekh taking over as CEO is hugely positive for Infosys as he is a team builder who understands the business and changing market environment, says the companys former chief financial officer T V Mohandas Pai.

Parekh being based in Bengaluru, the NASDAQ-listed companys headquarters, would also make a huge difference as most clients visit the campuses before they sign the deals and the teams working on their projects there, Pai told PTI.

"It (Parekh as CEO) is hugely positive for Infy. They will have a CEO who understands the services business, who understands the changes that are happening and what needs to be done," he said.

"He is a customer-facing person and thats exactly the kind of talent thats required. Working in a services company (in Capgemini where he worked earlier), he understands, he knows how to deal with people and how to carry teams along with him," Pai said.

Taking a dig at Parekhs predecessor Vishal Sikka, who mostly operated out of the US, Pai said, "Locking yourself in Palo Alto (in the US) did not serve any purpose for the earlier CEO; it only created barriers between the CEO and the teams. So, its important for the CEO to be in the location, which is the headquarters, wherever it is."

He said, "Parekh has demonstrated good leadership at Capgemini where he seems to have lost out on the CEO race only because of his origin which is what happens in most European companies (which prefer Europeans at the helm)." PTI RS GK