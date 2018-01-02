Parekh takes charge as Infy CEO, says excited to lead company

New Delhi/Bengaluru, Jan 2 (PTI) Salil Parekh took charge as managing director and chief executive of IT major Infosys today and said he is excited to lead the company at a time when technology is changing at a fast and disruptive pace.

On his first day at the corner-office, Parekh met some employees and toured the sprawling Infosys campus. He was even seen posing for a selfie with a few of them.

In a video address to employees, Parekh is said to have emphasised that each worker has a role to play in this "world of continuous technology disruption" and that they will have to be ready for the future, geared with necessary skills.

Parekh stated that he had met a few Infoscions and hoped that they can work together to accelerate the companys transformation.

Infosys, on its Twitter account, shared some pictures of the first day at work for Parekh.

In one of the pictures, he is seen posing against a backdrop with the familiar blue Infosys logo and a message that read "Welcome to Infosys, Salil".

In another photograph, the former Capgemini executive is seen interacting with some employees. A group of six also managed to get a selfie with the new CEO.

For Parekh, who has come on board for a tenure of five years, top priorities would include bringing back focus on revenue growth and business strategy.

His role will also be challenging considering that Infosys is trying to put behind the almost year-long public standoff between Infosys high-profile promoters and the past leadership.

Some of the big tasks for Parekh will include driving growth amid increasing scrutiny in key markets like the US, retaining talent and skilling manpower on new-age technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Investors and market watchers will keenly wait for Parekh to spell out his strategy to spur growth for Infosys, which is slated to announce its third quarter financials on January 12.