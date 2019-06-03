Parents allege minor survivor of rape made to share vehicle with accused

Dehradun, Jun 3 (PTI) A nine-year-old rape survivor was allegedly discharged from a hospital here without proper treatment and then made to travel in a police vehicle along with the accused to record her statement before the magistrate, the girl's parents alleged.State Social Welfare Minister Yashpal Arya assured the girl's parents that their allegation are being looked into, while the Uttarakhand Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a report from the administration on her discharge from hospital reportedly without full recovery and making the girl sit beside the accused in violation of the POCSO Act.Arya met the girl's family and handed a cheque of Rs 2.5 lakh to them as financial assistance.The girl, a Dalit hailing from Tehri district, was allegedly raped by an upper caste man in her village last week.She was admitted to Doon Medical College and Hospital on Thursday and her parent's alleged that she was discharged from the facility the same day even before she could recover fully.He mother alleged that after being discharged from the hospital she was made to share the same vehicle with the perpetrator of the crime while being taken to Tehri to record her statement before the magistrate.Sitting in the same vehicle with the perpetrator of the crime brought her under extreme psychological pressure and she could not properly record her statement before the magistrate, her parents claimed.Travelling more than a 100 km immediately after being discharged worsened her condition and she was admitted to a hospital in Mussoorie, the girl's mother alleged.Doctors at the private hospital in Mussoorie referred her back to the Doon Medical College and Hospital where she is admitted in the emergency ward. PTI ALM NSDNSD