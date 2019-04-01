Parents of 2 slain Youth Cong workers move HC seeking CBI probe into killing

Thiruvananthapuram , Apr 1 (PTI) Parents of two Youth Congress workers, who were allegedly hacked to death by CPI(M) activists in Kasaragod on February 17, have moved the Kerala High Court seeking a CBI probe into their killing. The petition is likely to come up before the court on Tuesday. Expressing unhappiness over the Crime Branch probe, the petitioners stated in the petition that it was an "eye-wash, tainted and malafide and one-sided". They also said the Crime branch, which is probing the case, recorded their statements in which they narrated the conspiracy of top level district CPI(M) leaders. Following this, the official, who recorded their statements, was abruptly removed from the team and another officer posted. Thereafter, the entire team of investigation was re-constituted with officers loyal to the CPI(M), the petitioners alleged. The present team of investigating officers has not taken any initiative so far to summon those who made death threats against the Congress workers. Alleging that the entire police machinery was controlled by the Left party, the petitioners said they have no faith in the present investigation, which was "totally partial and one-sided and defective". A representation was made to the state police chief to entrust the investigation to the CBI. However, no action has been taken and hence they moved the court for an order seeking a CBI probe. The Youth Congress workers -- Sarath Lal and Kripesh -- were returning home after attending a local function on February 17 and were stopped by a gang of unidentified people who came in a car and hacked them to death. PTI COR UD ROH SNESNE