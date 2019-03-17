Parents of Hyd engineer feared dead in mosque massacre to leave for NZ tonight

Hyderabad, Mar 17 (PTI) The parents of Farhaj Ahsan, an engineer feared dead in the Christchurch mosque massacre, are expected to leave for New Zealand on Sunday night, a family member said.Khursheed, brother of Ahmed Iqbal Jahangir, a city resident who is recovering after being shot, told PTI that he too would be travelling to the country.Khursheed was supposed to leave for New Zealand on Saturday night, but could not as he did not have a confirmed ticket, he said.A cousin of Ahsan recalled his childhood and their stay at Hanmakonda (Warangal) in Telangana, saying he was a bright student who did his engineering course from a city college. Fifty people were killed in the attack in two mosques in New Zealand. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi had tweeted on Saturday night that Ahsan had passed away. PTI SJR APR RHL