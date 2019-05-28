Parents of teenage footballer who died saving her teammate receive Rs 2 lakh for her award

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The parents of an under-18 footballer, who died while trying to save her teammate from drowning at a beach in Australia's Adelaide, were Tuesday given Rs 2 lakh under the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak awarded to her.The money was given by Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain to the parents Nitisha Negi, who saved her teammate who was swept by a wave at the beach in December 2017.Negi, who hailed from east Delhi, lost her life in the incident. She was 15 then and was visiting Australia as part of the under-18 women's football team to participate in School Pacific Games.Jain also presented Rs 1.5 lakh each to Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak recipients Karan and Deepanshu for saving lives.Jeevan Raksha Padak is the second highest civilian awards of the country given for saving a human life.The citation and medal for the awards will be presented to the recipients by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the investiture ceremony of Independence Day, said a Delhi government statement.Karan rescued a child who fell in a drain at Panchsheel Vihar(Malviya Nagar) on January 19, 2017.Deepanshu saved a boy who fell in the Bawana canal while cycling on the evening of April 23, 2017. Both, Karan and Deepanshu received Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak for their act. PTI VIT TIR