Paresh Rawal joins Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofan'

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) Veteran actor Paresh Rawal is set to feature in Farhan Akhtar-fronted sports drama, "Toofan".Akhtar shared the news of Rawal joining the cast on Twitter."Thrilled and privileged to collaborate with an absolute giant of an actor. So looking forward @SirPareshRawal #Toofan" the actor tweeted. The film is being directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and will feature Akhtar in the role of a boxer.This will be the actor-director duo's second project post "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", a 2013 biopic on legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh.Details are currently sparse but reports say that Rawal will play a boxing coach in the film.The project will be co-produced by Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures.Rawal most recently featured in "Uri: The Surgical Strike", alongside Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam. PTI RB SHDSHD