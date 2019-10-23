PARFAIT launches Autumn Winter 2019 collection

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The latest size-exclusive range by Parfait is a true representation of Autumn-Winter styles India, October 23, 2019: Size exclusive lingerie brand PARFAIT is thrilled to unveil its Autumn-Winter 2019 Collection, marked by a range of innovative styles, colors and outline expansions. Dedicated to provide the perfect fit and comfort, Parfait collections are designed in both fit and silhouette to elegantly embrace and enhance the non-petite body. Styles range from bras, bralettes and briefs to bodysuits and best-selling babydolls, sports bras to nursing bras, bridal lingerie to under-the-gown bustiers. Committed to size-exclusivity, Parfait collections are available in an expansive size range of 34-44 bands, D-K cups, M 4XL bottoms. Flirty romance with a hint of retro underscores the Autumn-Winter 2019 season for the brand. Parfait presents a beautifully designed collection of brand new styles alongside exciting recolors. Moody hues mark the season, ranging from a sea of blues to deep, jewel-toned reds, evoking cool, crisp autumn days and cozy, fireside winter nights. Committed to producing beautiful lingerie for all body shapes and sizes, Parfait AW19 has started hitting retailers in the India. Commenting on the launch, Mr. Akhil Kumar Srivastava, Managing Director PARFAIT India, Said We are delighted to launch the AW19 collection that will provide our consumers with the latest styles along with the fit and comfort they deserve. Our journey has been remarkable as we continue to deliver plus-size women of India with the best quality lingerie. Over time, our consumer base has expanded and we have become more experimental towards offering best styles. Ensuring consumers loyalty and satisfaction is the key to keep it running in a positive direction. With the launch of AW19, we have focused on a variety of collection which will surely fulfil the need of our consumers The AW19 season ushers in three brand new collections, leading with elegant Aubrey. Available in Black and Porcelain, the feminine collection includes a Padded Bra and Bikini featuring delicate floral lace paneling and perfectly placed cut-outs. Pin-up perfect Lily offers a retro-inspired Convertible Balconet Bra, Bikini and Babydoll with Thong set in Black and Racing Red, fabricated from playful, heart-print polka dot mesh. Existing collections get exciting reboots for AW19 with a range of brand new hues, including best-sellers Charlotte in jewel-toned Rio Red and Sandrine in feminine Orchid. Deep reds are further seen in Coras new Crimson, while moody blues continue with Adriana in Stone Blue. Parfait Active Wireless Sports Bra also gets in on the action.Offering a vast variety of lingerie in the AW19 collection, Parfait highlights the best-selling categories Emma, Charlotte, Sandrine, Elissa and Casey. These collection will have a range of padded bras, plunge molded bras, strapless bras in colors like black, cameo rose, true nude, European nude, blossom prints. About PARFAIT:PARFAIT, is a US based size-inclusive lingerie and swimwear brand dedicated to helping women find the perfect fit. PARFAIT designs beautiful, high-quality lingerie and swimwear for plus size women worldwide. Founded in 2005, PARFAIT is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with their regional presence in the United Kingdom and Canada. The brand is represented in more than 700 stores and online stores worldwide and is continuously growing. PARFAIT commenced its journey in India in the year 2018 with a vision to become the leading plus size lingerie brand. PARFAITs mission is to help women in India find their perfect fit by establishing an opportunity to serve Indias underserved plus size market. PWRPWR