Parimal Rai to be new Goa chief secretary, Parida appointed advisor to Chandigarh administrator

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Manoj Kumar Parida, who is the chairman-cum-managing director of Delhi Financial Corporation (DFC), has been appointed as the advisor to Chandigarh Administrator, an official order has stated.Outgoing Advisor to Chandigarh Administrator Parimal Rai, a 1985-batch IAS officer, has been transferred as the new chief secretary of Goa.According to the order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Goa Chief Secretary Dharmender Sharma, 1988-batch IAS officer, has been transferred to Delhi. However, the order does not mention his new assignment.All three IAS officers have been transferred by the ministry with immediate effect.Parida, a 1986-batch IAS officer, held several key posts in the Arvind Kejriwal government. 1987-IAS batch officer Vijay Kumar Dev was appointed Delhi chief secretary in November, superseding Parida.Parida has been home secretary, principal secretary (PWD), principal secretary (urban development) among others. PTI BUN SOMSOM