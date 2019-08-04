scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Parineeti Chopra starts filming 'The Girl on the Train' Hindi adaptation

Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) Parineeti Chopra on Sunday started shooting for the Hindi remake of Hollywood blockbuster "The Girl on the Train". The film, to be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, is an official remake of the 2016 thriller featuring Emily Blunt. Dasgupta made the announcement on Twitter. "Hopping on to a train ride today with @ParineetiChopra," he wrote. In the movie, Parineeti will play an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person's investigation. It is produced by Reliance Entertainment.Set in the UK, the film will also feature Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwari. The makers are eyeing a 2020 release. PTI SHDSHD

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos