Paris Hilton to showcase her artwork

Los Angeles, Dec 9 (PTI) Reality TV star Paris Hilton is planning to hold an exhibition where she will be showcasing her "futuristic" artwork. Hilton said he artwork is full of neon lights, crystals and collages.''I'm putting my art exhibit together now. My art is very futuristic and pop, with neon lights and crystals and collages and painting. I draw animals. It's really inspired by pop culture, it's really different," Hilton told New York Post's Page Six.The DJ and socialite, who recently ended her engagement to "Leftovers" star Chris Zylka, said she is too busy to date. ''I'm amazing. I am busy being a boss-babe, running an empire. That is all I have time for. I barely have time for myself, let alone anything else. I am not even thinking about (dating) right now. "I am literally so busy. I hardly have time to see my own family, let alone do that. I am so happy. I just love my life. My advice is to always be happy and feel good about yourself - because life is truly too short," she said. PTI SHDSHD