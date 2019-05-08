Paris to Mumbai flight makes emergency landing in Iran

Specials
Tehran, May 8 (AP) A plane flown by a subsidiary of Air France heading from Paris to Mumbai has made an emergency landing in central Iran.The Airbus A340 flown by the low-cost carrier Joon landed in the city of Isfahan on Wednesday.Joon said in a statement the plane, operating as flight number AF218, landed out of precaution over a malfunctioning ventilation circuit.Iran's state-run IRNA news agency said local authorities are providing services to passengers, all of whom were in good health.It wasn't immediately clear when the flight would take off. (AP) ZHZH
