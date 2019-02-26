Parivar Pehchan Patra to be prepared, data of 28 lakh families collected: Khattar

Chandigarh, Feb 26 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that a 'parivar pehchan patra'of each family in the state was being prepared to ensure automatic delivery of various citizen centric services to beneficiaries.In this regard, data of 28 lakh families has been collected, Khattar told the state assembly here on Tuesday.These cards would be prepared for both joint and nuclear families, Khattar said, adding a 14 digit Id number would be created for each family.At present, there are about 54 lakh families in the state, which has a population of over 2.5 crore, and these would be covered under this exercise, for which the Department of Planning is the nodal department."While data of 28 lakh families has been collected, we hope to complete entire exercise by March 31," he said. Notably, an official statement had earlier said that a data base to be finalised after this exercise would serve as a base for all the welfare policies and programmes of the government.The data would be used by the departments to give benefit of various welfare services to its actual beneficiary by removing duplication as Aadhaar number and phone number of the beneficiary would also be updated in the 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' performa. PTI SUN DPB