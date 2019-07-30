Parivartan Sangh initiates plantation drive using NASA classified plants

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Rakesh Daulatabad launches the week-long campaign from Ryan School Vice President of RWA-40 actively participated in the drive and highlighted the importance of environment to the students Gurugram: Rakesh Daulatabad, Founder, Parivartan Sangh recently launched plantation drive by planting NASA classified plants at Ryan International School, Sector 40, Gurugram. The drive was organised in association with the Parivartan Sangh along with Ryan International School, where Rakesh Daulatabad, Vice President of RWA-40 along with students and parents actively participated. More than 200 saplings were planted on this week-long campaign. To keep the city green, various plants were planted on the first day of the drive and will continue in Gurugram and New Gurgaon. The students took out a rally outside the school for the locals by holdings hoardings, play cards. Students raised slogans saying Each one, plant one: green nature, better future. The purpose of this plantation drive is to reduce the pollution level of Gurugram city by planting more and more plants. "Only a city can be beautiful with a clean environment and our effort is to keep Gurugram green and clean. Seeing an increased in the pollution level of Gurugram, we have taken an initiative to plant NASA classified plants in the city. With this, we have initiated the drive. I thank all the members, including students, who actively participated in the drive, Said Rakesh Daulatabad, President, Parivartan Sangh. Various NASA classified plants such as Jamun, Basil, Ashwagandha etc are to be planted in this week-long driveIt is really a great initiative by Rakesh Ji to maintain the greenery of Gurugram. We sincerely thank Rakesh Ji for the initiative taken along with the RWA and students, said, K.K Choudhary, Vice President, RWA-40. The school's Principal, Shivali Sharma, appreciated the enthusiastic participation of young children towards the protection of the environment and further thanked Rakesh Daulatabad for the initiative taken. PWRPWR