Parking advice to 'baraatis' costs Greater Noida man his life

Noida (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) A scuffle over vehicle parking during a wedding function in Greater Noida claimed the life of a 24-year-old villager, who was allegedly shot dead by the visiting 'baraatis' from Haryana, police said Friday.Two minors were also injured in the incident that took place around 7.30 pm Thursday in Karauli village, under Rabupura police station limits, they said.The deceased, Jagmohan, was returning home in the village along with the two minors, a cousin and a neighbour, when he asked the wedding guests to park their vehicles in an "orderly manner", a police official said."On this, an argument broke out between the two sides which turned violent when the visitors who were carrying firearms opened fire, wounding Jagmohan and the minors," the official said.The trio was rushed to a hospital but Jagmohan had succumbed to the injuries by then, while the minors were administered primary treatment and relieved, the policeman said.The accused have been identified as Bheem Singh and Kailash, both natives of Palwal in Haryana, who had come for the wedding.A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), among others, against the duo, who are absconding, the police said.The body was sent for postmortem and the autopsy report was awaited, the police said, adding they were questioning the people present for the wedding function including its organisers.