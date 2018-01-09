Parle Agro ropes in Allu Arjun as face of Frooti

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Food and beverage-maker Parle Agro today said it has signed Telugu actor Allu Arjun to endorse its flagship brand Frooti in the southern market.

The announcement is a part of the firms expansion plan to become a Rs 10,000 crore entity by 2022, the company said in a statement.

"With a strong focus on South India, it has been necessary for us to drive aggressive inputs for both marketing and sales and distribution efforts in the region," Parle Agro Joint MD and CMO Nadia Chauhan said.

South India, being the second-most contributing region after North, is a priority market for Parle Agro, the statement said. "The superstar will be Frootis first-ever brand ambassador for this region and will help consolidate foothold in the South Indian market," it added.

Parle Agro owns brands like Frooti, Appy, Frooti Fizz, Appy Fizz, Bailey and Frio, among others.