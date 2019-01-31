Parliament adjourns after Prez address

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day Thursday after President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of Parliament. In his address, Kovind highlighted the government's development works and commitment to social justice.He also asserted that the government has worked to build a "New India" after assuming power in 2014 when the nation was passing through "uncertain times". After the address, the Lower House was adjourned. Later, the President's address was laid in the Rajya Sabha. The Upper House was adjourned for the day after mourning the passing away of its former members Sitaram Singh and George Fernandes. Singh, a veteran freedom fighter and social worker, passed away on November 30, 2018 at the age of 99 years. He represented Bihar in the Upper House from 1970-1976.Fernandes, former minister, passed away on January 29 at the age of 88 years. He hailed from Karnataka and was champion of workers' rights. He represented the Upper House from August 2009 to 2010.Making an obituary reference, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said in passing away of the two members, the country has lost able parliamentarians, a social worker, veteran freedom fighter and trade union leader. PTI LUX LUX DVDV