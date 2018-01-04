Parliamentary panel raps housing and urban affairs ministry

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) A parliamentary panel has rapped the housing and urban affairs ministry for not addressing its earlier recommendation for exploring a system for time-bound completion of the ongoing works by NBCC and CPWD in the wake of shortage in government accommodation.

In its 21st report, the standing committee on urban development said it had noted that as against the huge demand of 1.36 lakh accommodation for government official in general pool, the actual availability was only 97,000 with likely availability of over 16,000 accommodation through a re- development process going on in various government colonies such as Kidwai Nagar and Sarojini Nagar.

The Committee had recommended the ministry to explore a system for expeditious and time-bound completion of ongoing works by the public sector construction major NBCC and Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

"The Committee are constrained to note that their recommendation regarding exploring a system for time bound completion of on-going works by NBCC and CPWD has not been addressed at all by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in their action taken report," it said.

In the absence of any "plausible explanation", the committee strongly reiterates that a system be evolved for time-bound completion of the ongoing works for partially meeting the shortage of huge gap between demand vis-a-vis supply of accommodation for government officials, the committee said. PTI MP SMN