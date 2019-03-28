Parliamentary panels forum for members to speak full truth: RS Secy Gen

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Secretary General Desh Deepak Verma Thursday said parliamentary committees are the forum for the members to speak "full truth". He also said not opening parliamentary committee meetings to public and media is a conscious decision. He made these remarks at the inauguration of a two-day workshop on functioning of committee system. "Today, we live in an age of half truths and it is in parliamentary committees that members can, and they do speak, full truth, rising above their party lines," he said. Verma also pointed out that non-compliance of committee recommendations arises largely due to generalised nature of recommendations. He advised the committee officials to help frame specific and implementable recommendations. PTI NAB CK