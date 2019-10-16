Parliament's Winter session likely to commence in third week of Nov: Sources

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The Winter session of Parliament is likely to commence in the third week of November and may conclude before Christmas, sources in the government said on Wednesday.The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs met at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who heads the panel, to decide on the dates.However, there was no official word on the date from which the session would commence.The session is likely to begin in the third week of November and conclude before December 25, the sources said.In the past two years, the Winter session was convened on November 21 and had continued till the first week of January.Besides various bills, the government plans to convert two crucial ordinances into law during the session.One ordinance was issued in September to give effect to amendments in the Income Tax Act, 1961 and Finance Act, 2019. To arrest slowdown in the economy and boost growth, the government has cut corporate tax rate for new and domestic manufacturing companies.The second ordinance, also issued in September, deals with a ban on sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar devices. PTI JTR NAB SOMSOM