Parmigiani Fleurier enters in India with Ethos Watch Boutiques

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Premium Swiss watch manufacturer Parmigiani Fleurier has forayed into the Indian market exclusively with Ethos Watch Boutiques. The timepieces from the brand are priced over Rs 7 lakh, and will be available in all major metros through the network of Ethos Watch Boutiques within the next two years, Parmigiani Fleurier said in a statement. Parmigiani Fleurier CEO Davide Traxler said, "The Indian market for our brand is unexplored, and we identified this opportunity to venture out to a new territory and make investments in India". "The watchmaking market is more stable today, and there will be obvious challenges along the way while growing and expanding, but with a brand like ours with some very sturdy roots, we can face the future head on. In Ethos, we have found the right partner..." he added. PTI SVK ANSANS

