Parole plea of Dera Sacha Sauda chief rejected

Chandigarh, Aug 9 (PTI) The parole plea of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is lodged in a Rohtak jail for raping his two disciples, was rejected on Friday. The dera chief had applied for it to attend to his ailing mother. The application was found invalid by Sunaria Jail Superintendent Sunil Sangwan on the basis of a report of the Sirsa deputy commissioner, who took into account the security considerations and the opinion of the board of doctors who examined the dera chief's mother. Sirsa Civil Surgeon Govind Gupta had examined the dera chief's mother Naseeb Kaur (83). The Sirsa district administration had sent the medical report of the dera chief's mother to Sunil Sangwan on Thursday. When contacted, Sangwan refused to comment on the matter, saying he was not authorised to do so.