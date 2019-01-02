Parrikar "blackmailing" Modi on Rafale: Rahul Gandhi alleges

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is "blackmailing" Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the former Union defence minister claims that he has the entire Rafale deal file "in his bedroom." Citing a audio clip in which a Goa cabinet minister is quoting Parriker claiming that he has the Rafale deal file, Gandhi said there might be many such "tapes". "The Goa minister is saying clearly that Parrikar ji said in a cabinet meeting that he has a complete file on Rafale deal with all details and therefore, he can't be disturbed. There may be other such audio tapes," said the Congress chief, who attacked the Modi government on the deal in Lok Sabha earlier.The Congress along with other opposition parties are demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the Rs 58,000 crore deal."What Parrikar is doing is threatening the Prime Minister and blackmailing him in a way. We have been raising this for a long time. Question is what information is there in Parrikar's bedroom and what files are there and what could be the impact on Narendra Modi," Gandhi alleged. PTI SKC BJ PYK PYKPYK