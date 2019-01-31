Parrikar flown to Delhi for follow-up treatment at AIIMS: CMO

(Eds: Updating) Panaji, Jan 31 (PTI) Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was flown to New Delhi on Thursday evening for follow-up treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a senior official in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.Parrikar, 63, is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and has been recuperating at his private residence at Dona Paula near here since October 14 last year, after he was discharged from AIIMS."The chief minister flew to Delhi at around 6 pm after the conclusion of the three-day state legislative assembly session," the official said.Parrikar's follow-up treatment got delayed due to the inauguration of Atal Setu (third bridge on River Mandovi) and the state assembly session, he added.Ever since he was discharged from AIIMS, Parrikar has made few public appearances. He has been clearing official files from his residence.The chief minister, who was admitted to hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New Delhi and the US in 2018, had chaired a Business Advisory Committee meeting last week.On Wednesday, he presented the budget in the state assembly while sitting on his chair, with a tube inserted through his nose."I am presenting the budget in 'josh'. The 'josh' that is too high, very high, and fully in 'hosh'," he had said in the House. PTI RPS NP DIVDIV