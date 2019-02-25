Parrikar to be discharged from hospital Tuesday or Wednesday: Goa health minister

(Eds: Updating with minister's quotes) Panaji, Feb 25 (PTI) Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will be discharged from hospital on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said here on Monday.He said Parrikar's vital parameters were fine and he was "fighting fit", denying reports that the chief minister was to be shifted to Delhi for further treatment."I think by tomorrow (Tuesday) evening or the day after tomorrow (Wednesday), he should be home," Rane told reporters.Parrikar, 63, was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Saturday.Earlier on Monday, the chief minister's office (CMO) had wrote on Twitter that Parrikar's condition was stable.It had added that a senior doctor from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi had conducted Parrikar's health check-up at a state-run hospital here."Dr Pramod Garg from AIIMS who is heading the treatment of Hon'ble Chief Minister @manoharparrikar has conducted a thorough check up of the CM. The doctors are happy with his progress and the chief minister continues to be stable," the tweet by the CMO had said.Parrikar has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment for the last one year and has undergone treatment in the US as well as at the AIIMS in the national capital and a private hospital in Mumbai.Several leaders, including Goa Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant, Rane and former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar, arrived at the GMCH on Monday morning to enquire about Parrikar's health.Sawant later told reporters that the chief minister's health condition was stable and according to the doctors treating him, the "internal bleeding that was happening had stopped. All his health parameters are stable now".Parrikar had fallen ill on February 14, 2018 and was shifted to the GMCH, from where he was taken to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai the next day and later, to the US.He was shifted to the AIIMS in New Delhi on September 15 last year and he had returned to Goa on October 14 last year for recuperating at his private residence at Dona Paula near here.Parrikar had also attended the Budget Session of the state Assembly on January 29 this year and presented the state budget the next day.On the last day of the session on January 31, he was taken for treatment to the AIIMS in Delhi and he returned to Goa on February 5. PTI RPS GK BNM RC