Parrikar undergoes 'routine check-up' at Goa hospital

Panaji, Nov 11 (PTI) Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar underwent a "routine check-up" at a state-run hospital near here Sunday, an official in the chief minister's office said. Parrikar (62), has been recuperating at his private residence near Panaji since October 14 upon his return from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, where he underwent treatment for a pancreatic ailment. He was taken to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday morning for a "routine check-up", Parrikar's personal secretary Rupesh Kamat said in a statement here. A source said the chief minister was at the hospital for over an hour during which he underwent some tests. The source, however, did not give any details of the check-ups done, saying they were "confidential"."It was more like a routine check-up," he added.Before being admitted to AIIMS, Parrikar had undergone treatment at a US hospital between March and August.After his return to Goa, the chief minister had held a series of meetings with government officials and his Cabinet colleagues. He had also chaired meetings of the state Cabinet and the State Investment Promotion Board. All three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Parliament from Goa-- Vinay Tendulkar (Rajya Sabha), Shripad Naik (North Goa), who is also a Union minister and Narendra Sawaikar (South Goa)-- had met Parrikar on Saturday at his residence to enquire about his health. PTI RPS GK RHL