Parrikar was epitome of integrity and dedication in public life: President

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind Monday expressed grief over the demise of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, saying he was an "epitome of integrity and dedication in public life".The former defence minister was battling a pancreatic ailment and died at his private residence in Dona Paula near Panaji, officials said. He was 63."Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity. "An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten #PresidentKovind," the president posted on his official Twitter handle.Parrikar's health was fluctuating for a year and took a turn for the worse in the past two days.He is survived by his two sons and their families."The chief minister passed away around 6.40 pm Sunday," a senior state government official told PTI. Sources said Parrikar had been on life support system since late Saturday night.Parrikar had been unwell since February 2018 when he was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment. PTI SKL ANBANB