scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Parrikar's last rites in Panaji Monday

Panaji, Mar 17 (PTI) The last rites of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar will be performed at Miramar here on Monday evening, a BJP spokesperson said.Parrikar, 63, died at his private residence at Dona Paula near the state capital on Sunday evening after long illness.A four-term chief minister and former defence minister, Parrikar had been battling a pancreatic ailment since February last year.The BJP stalwart's health, which has been fluctuating for over a year, took a turn for the worse in the past two days. Parrikar's mortal remains will be kept at the BJP head office from 9:30 am to 10:30 am on Monday, before shifting them to the Kala Academy, the spokesperson said.People will be allowed to pay their last respects to the chief minister at the academy between 11 am and 4 pm, he said.Parrikar's final journey will begin after 4 pm when his remains will be taken to Miramar area in a procession, the spokesperson said, adding that the final rites will be performed at 5 pm.The central government has announced national mourning on Monday, officials said.The national flag will fly at half-mast in Delhi, the Union territories and state capitals. PTI RPS NSK NSK ANBANB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos