Parsvnath's net loss widens to Rs 367.37cr last fiscal

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Realty firm Parsvnath Developers Ltd Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 367.37 crore during the last fiscal year, despite rise in income.Its net loss stood at Rs 323.93 crore in the 2017-18, the company said in a regulatory filing.Total income, however, rose to Rs 925.44 crore during the 2018-19 fiscal from Rs 210.08 crore in the previous fiscal.The company's total expenditure more than doubled to Rs 1,327.10 crore from 569.6 crore. PTI MJH MJH BALBAL