Part of Mumbai airport's T2 evacuated after bomb threat call

Mumbai, Mar 2 (PTI) A part of Terminal 2 of the Mumbai international airport was evacuated on Saturday after authorities received what they said was a "non-specific" bomb threat call at around 11am.A Mumbai airport official said security teams were carrying out searches in the premises."Mumbai airport authorities received a call around 11:00 am which threatened that a bomb explosion would take place at the international terminal in the next 12 hours. Following this, offices of various airlines, and pre-departure and arrival areas were evacuated," the official said.He said the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened to assess the "threat call".As a mitigation measure, the committee decided to evacuate departure, pre-security hold area and 'meeters and greeters' area of Terminal 2, he added.Operations at the Mumbai airport are already shut due to ongoing runway maintenance and repairing work, which commenced on February 7.Both runways of the airport do not function from 11 am to 5 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays as part of the work which is scheduled till March 30. PTI IAS BNM KJ