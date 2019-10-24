Parthasarthy Rock area protest: JNUSU says varsity issued notices to former, current leaders

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The JNU administration has issued notices to current and former presidents of the varsity's students' body for leading a protest to the Parthasarathy Rocks area, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) said on Wednesday.The JNUSU had held an all-night vigil at the PSR area on October 19 after the administration restricted the entry timings citing security concerns.On October 22, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, vice-president Saket Moon and former president N Sai Balaji were sent notices by the administration."The chief proctor's office has received a report from chief security office on October 22. It has been alleged that you were involved in leading a protest demonstration near the PSR gate, causing damage to the university property and forcefully entering the PSR complex on October 19," the notice said.All the three students have been asked to present themselves before the chief proctor on November 1 in connection with the matter.The JNUSU alleged that the administration is creating a "truly unprecedented" situation with a series of moves aimed at changing the character of the university from "an inclusive, democratic and liberal space to a place run on authoritarian diktats of the right-wing regime and its puppet administration".There are steps being taken by the administration to turn the "campus into a jail", it said. PTI SLB DIVDIV