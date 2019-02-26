Parties hail IAF strike; BJP says India safe under Modi's leadership

(Eds: Combining more reactions) New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Various political parties Tuesday hailed India's preemptive strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed's terror camps in Pakistan, with the BJP asserting the country is safe under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive leadership and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi lauding the Indian Air Force for its action.The Indian Air Force's strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan underscores the willpower and resolve a new India, BJP president Amit Shah said, asserting that it has shown that the country is safe under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong and decisive leadership."I congratulate and salute the bravery and valour of our armed forces. Today's action further demonstrates that India is safe and secure under the strong and decisive leadership of PM Nrendra Modi," he said."Our New India will not spare any acts of terror and their perpetrators and patrons," Shah added.Opposition leaders also hailed the IAF for its valour. Lauding the pilots of the Indian Air Force Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "I salute the pilots of the IAF." The Congress also tweeted hailing the role of the Indian Air Force in keeping Indians safe with its consistent and determined effort.Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav said, "Every Indian who had the pain and anguish of the martyrdom of our forces is greatly relieved and delighted this morning. Salute to the Air Force for a meticulous operation. Our forces are world class anyway. It is the political will of our PM and team that made all the difference."BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javdekar told reporters that people of India stood solidly behind their armed forces. "People have faith in Modi's leadership," he said.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, "IAF also means India's Amazing Fighters. Jai Hind."Lauding the Indian Air Force, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati said had the Modi government given a free hand to the armed forces earlier, incidents like the ones in Pulwama, Pathankot and Uri would have been avoided."Salute and respect for the bravehearts of the Indian Air Force for their bold action against Jaish terrorists," she said."The Prime Minister has now given a free hand to the army to take revenge for the martyrdom of soldiers in Pulwama. If this decision was taken earlier by the Modi government, the most sad and worrisome incidents like Pathankot, Uri and Pulwama would not have happened and neither would so many jawans have been martyred," she said in Hindi on Twitter.Congress leader and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said Indian Air Force has done a great job. "The IAF strikes have sent the much needed signal to Pakistan and the terrorists it's harbouring - don't think you can get away with acts like the Pulwama attack. Bravo to the IAF men and my full support for the action," he said.Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan."National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said the strike signifies a "totally new ball game" as it was first time that air power was used during peace time to hit terrorist targets in the neighbouring country."We've entered a whole new paradigm with the Balakote air strike. The post Uri strike was to avenge our losses, Balakote was a 'preemptive strike to prevent an imminent JeM attack'. Totally new ballgame," Abdullah tweeted.Reacting to the developments, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti hoped that "objectives" of both New Delhi and Islamabad had been served."Post pre-dawn strikes carried out by IAF, conflicting reports coming in. Official communique by FS claims that terror training camps were bombed while Pak denied this and said that the planes made a hasty retreat after being spotted. Hope objective of both sides has been served," she tweeted. Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted, "In the war of right and wrong, you cannot afford to be neutral, The war against terror outfits is spot on...Bravo Indian Air Force @IAF_MCC. Jai Hind." Sidhu was under fire for his utterances following the Pulwama attack that an entire nation cannot be blamed for terror acts of a handful of people. Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal saluted the Indian Air Force fighter pilots for carrying out the "brave and effective air strikes deep inside Pakistan". Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot also congratulated the Indian Air Force. "I salute your (IAF) bravery. The nation is proud of you. Jai Hind." Gehlot tweeted. PTI KR/SKC/ASG SAB SDA VSD SKC TIRTIR