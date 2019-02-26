Parties hail IAF strikes on terror camps in Pak, BJP lauds Modi's leadership

(Eds: Combines related stories) New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Leaders cutting across the political divide Tuesday came together to hail the Indian Air Force's strikes on a terrorist camp in Pakistan, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the country is in safe hands and he will not let the nation down.While opposition leaders, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, kept their reactions to praising the IAF, BJP leaders and their allies used what is being seen as Indian retaliation following the Pulwama attack to laud Modi's decisive leadership and political will which, they asserted, have driven the response from armed forces.Following an all-party meeting called by the government to brief leaders on the operation, the Congress asserted that it will support security forces in their efforts to finish terrorism coming into India from outside as parties praised the IAF for its action.The prime minister appeared at three public events and hinted at the IAF operation to loud applause from his audiences, even though he did not make any direct reference to the action."My soul says today is the day to reiterate what I had expressed in 2014 that I won't let my country down. I pledge to the motherland that I will not let her head bow. Today is a day to pay homage to India's bravehearts. I want to assure people of the country that the nation is in safe hands," Modi said at a rally in Churu in Rajasthan.In a pinpointed and swift air strike, India pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing up to 350 terrorists and trainers who were moved there for their protection after the Pulwama attack, officials said.As the news came out, Rahul Gandhi tweeted his praise for the IAF. "I salute the pilots of the IAF," he said.Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee echoed the view, saying "IAF also means India's Amazing Fighters. Jai Hind."Joining in, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati offered her salute and respect for the IAF but added that had the Modi government given a free hand to the armed forces earlier terrorist attacks in Pulwama, Pathankot and Uri would have been avoided.The BJP was quick in seizing on the issue to project Modi's "strong and decisive" leadership at a time when national security has emerged as an important political plank in the run up to the Lok Sabha election.Its president Amit Shah said the IAF strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan underscore the will and resolve of a new India and it has shown that the country is safe under Modi's strong and decisive leadership."I congratulate and salute the bravery and valour of our armed forces. Today's action further demonstrates that India is safe and secure under the strong and decisive leadership of PM Nrendra Modi," he said.People had demanded that such a response be given that the enemy thinks 10 times before repeating something like the Pulwama attack, Shah said at an event in Uttar Pradesh."The entire country is celebrating Diwali after the air strikes on terrorist camp," he said.Top BJP leaders and Union ministers echoed a similar view. Union minister Prakash Javadekar said India stood firmly behind Modi.Its ally and Lok Janshakti Party president Ram Vilas Paswan said the stringent action against terrorism is a victory of Modi's skilful leadership.Taking a dig at opposition parties, he said it shows the country needs a strong government and not a helpless one.BJP's ideological mentor and Hindutva organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh congratulated the government and the Indian Air Force, saying they have translated into action the angry feelings of Indians following the Pulwama attack.Several State governments also lauded the IAC strikes.The assembly in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh saw Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, BJP legislative party leader Dharamlal Kaushik and other members of the House saluting the valour of Indian soldiers."The state assembly hails the bravery and courage of Indian Air Force. The entire House is with our forces," Speaker Charandas Mahant said.In the Maharashtra assembly, an unanimous resolution was passed congratulating the IAF for carrying out the air strike on terror launch pads in Pakistan.The Haryana assembly congratulated Modi and the armed forces for the "surgical strike" across the Line of Control.Hindutva leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Modi and said he is the only one who could "make an impossible task possible"."The Indian Air Force has killed more than 400 terrorists. Hitting the enemy in its den can be done only by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said addressing a public meeting in Hardoi.National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said the strike signifies a "totally new ballgame" as it was first time that air power was used during peace time to hit terrorist targets in the neighbouring country."We've entered a whole new paradigm with the Balakote air strike. We've entered a whole new paradigm with the Balakote air strike. The post Uri strike was to avenge our losses, Balakote was a 'preemptive strike to prevent an imminent JeM attack'. Totally new ballgame," Abdullah tweeted.