Parties in Karnataka hail IAF strike

Bengaluru, Feb 26 (PTI) Various political parties in Karnataka Tuesday hailed India's preemptive strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed's terror camps in Pakistan, with Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy offering his "salute" to the Indian Air Force."My Salute to the Indian Airforce. Jai Jawan. Jai Hind. #IndiaStrikesBack #IndianAirForce," Kumaraswamy, a senior Janata Dal (S) leader, said in a tweet.India struck Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest camp in Pakistan early Tuesday in a major "preemptive" action killing a large number of terrorists and trainers of the Pak-based terror group preparing to carry out suicide attacks in this country, a top official said.Giving details of the "intelligence led operation" at a news conference in Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said credible intelligence was received that the JeM was planning to carry out other suicide attacks in India after the Pulwama bombing on a CRPF convoy 12 days ago that killed 40 jawans.Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara commended the efforts of the Indian Air Force pilots who risked their lives for the country."Salute the @IAF_MCC for the massive show of strength. Commendable feat by Indian armed forces and our pilots who risked their lives for the country.Jai Hind!," Parameshwara tweeted.Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, calling it surgical strike 2, termed the action a "big lesson" for Pakistan."My salute to #indianairforce for carrying out #Surgicalstrike2 on terror camps."A big lesson for Pakistan about how to handle terror groups in their own backyard," Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.Karnataka BJP workers celebrated the action by the Indian Air force by bursting crackers near the party headquarters here."It's a day to salute our braves. India has struck the biggest Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist camp in Balakote."This is #NewIndia, How's the Josh ?," state BJP chief and former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa tweeted. PTI KSU RA APR DPB