Parties in one-upmanship game to woo voters in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 30 (PTI) Major parties appear to be engaged in a game of one-upmanship in poll-bound Telangana to woo the electorate with farmers and unemployed youth being among key sections getting extra weightage.The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) led by caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has promised farm loan waiver of up to Rs one lakh, if the party returns to a second term in office.The Congress, leading the "Prajakutami" (People's Alliance) that comprises TDP, Telangana Jana Samiti and CPI, and the BJP, going it alone in the December 7 elections, have said they would waive farm loans up to Rs two lakh.The Congress has promised a dole of Rs 3,000 per month for the unemployed youth, while the TRS and BJP are quoting a figure of Rs 3,016 and Rs 3,116, respectively.All parties have sought to reach out to various sections of society in the "battle for Telangana".The BJP has promised free distribution of one lakh cows for people every year and enactment of a legislation to prevent forcible religious conversions and steps to send back Rohingyas and those who have illegally entered fromBangladesh.The Congress has promised free power supply to all temples, mosques, churches and other places of worship, and judicial powers to the Wakf Board, if it came to power. PTI RS SS DVDV