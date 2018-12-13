Partners' Forum: Attendees pledge to drive progress by strengthening, expanding health systems

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Ministers from different countries who attended the 2018 Partners' Forum Thursday, pledged to drive progress in their nations by strengthening and expanding health systems, reaching out to all communities and providing quality integrated services to those in need."Countries have led the way in designing innovative, effective, and efficient ways to save and transform lives, and will continue to do so supported by the partnership for maternal, newborn and child health (PMNCH) and other core partners within the Every Woman Every Child (EWEC)," a communique from the Partner's Forum stated.On the closing day of the two-day global meet on infant and maternal health, the attendees also pledged to rise adequate and sustainable financial resources, ensure their effective allocation and coordinate inclusive, multi-stakeholder, and multi-sectoral platforms that align efforts and contributions around national strategies for women, children and adolescent health.The countries will also support the scaling up of effective, people-oriented innovations to improve efficiency, impact and reach and improve people's heath and lives, the communique stated.It said that parliamentarians play a critical role in creating an enabling an environment for improved health outcomes for women, children and adolescents through supportive legislation, policy agenda setting and ensuring adequate, and sustainable budgetary allocation with appropriate oversight and accountability.In order to accelerate progress, parliamentarians present at the event committed to setting up EWEC chapters, working groups, or caucuses, or use existing committees and structures to anchor and oversee the implementation of the 2012 Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) resolution on access to health as a basic right and its 2017 addendum, the communique said.The attendees also pledged to develop parliamentary action plans that identify concrete steps in support of the achievement of the national goals and call on the IPU advisory group on health to track the implementation of these commitments."We commit ourselves to placing people at the centre of our agenda: The global strategy is dedicated to realising the rights and protecting the health and well-being of every women, every newborn, every child and every adolescent -- everywhere, including in fragile states and humanitarian crisis settings."In order to achieve our aims, people's needs must be understood and analysed and their voices must be heard -- not only in articulating the problems to be addressed, but also in making decisions about priority actions and priority financing," the communique stated.They also affirmed the need to engage in multi-sectoral action and collaboration. Enursing the survival, health and wellbeing of women, children and adolescents depends on much more than the provision of health services."Education, gender equality, economic inclusion, access to resources, a clean and safe living and working environment, adequate nutrition and protecting human rights, including sexual and reproductive rights are fundamental to people's health and well-being," it stated."Leveraging the strength and comparative advantage of all these partners, unified by our commitment to the global strategy, and guided by the priorities of the communities and countries we serve, working in partnership is the only way we realise the goals we all share," the communique said.It claimed that though these initiatives are showing promise, the world is still off track to achieve the goals and targets for health and equity defined in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) related to women, children and adolescents."Much remains to be done to provide quality services across the life course and to ensure that no one is left behind," the communique said.The 2018 Partners' Forum was co-hosted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Partnership of Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH). The event brought together 1,200 participants from 75 countries, to measure progress in the implementation of programs for the health and well-being of women, children and adolescents. PTI PLB NSDNSD