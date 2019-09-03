Parts of Himachal get light rain as monsoon weakens

Shimla, Sep 3 (PTI) Light rain occurred at some places in Himachal Pradesh as monsoon weakened over the hill-state, the Meteorological department said on Tuesday.Kufri and Chail received 6 mm rain each between Monday evening and Tuesday morning followed by Paonta Sahib (5 mm), Shimla (2.1 mm) and Dalhousie (1 mm), Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.The highest temperature was recorded in Una at 36 degrees Celsius and the lowest was in Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 10.8 degrees Celsius.Some parts of the hill-state will be lashed by rain till September 8, the Met centre said. PTI DJI RHL