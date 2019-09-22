Parts of Himachal receive moderate rains

Shimla, Sep 22 (PTI) Several parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla, Kufri and Dharamshala, received light to moderate rainfall on Sunday, the MeT Department said.State capital Shimla received the highest rainfall in the state at 26 mm till 5.30 pm, followed by Dharamshala 24 mm, Kufri 21 mm, Solan 11 mm and Kangra 3 mm, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 33.2 degrees Celsius and Keylong registered the lowest minimum at 6.9 degrees Celsius, he added. PTI DJI AD KJ