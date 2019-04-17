Parts of north, north-east India may witness thunderstorms and rains in next 24 hrs, warns Met dept

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Several parts of north and northeast India are likely to witness thunderstorm and rainfall over the next 24 hours, the Met department said on Wednesday.A western disturbance, which had caused severe weather conditions over major parts of north and central India on Tuesday, has further moved eastwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding that the mercury which dipped over the last two days will again start rising. Over 50 people died due to thunderstorms, rains and lightening in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra on Tuesday. The reduction in moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea is likely to weaken the intensity of the system from Wednesday. However, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kilometres per hour) are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, northeast Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 24 hours, the Met Department saidIsolated thunder, squalls and hailstorms are likely over east Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh during next 24 hours, it said. Thunder, squalls are also likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the same period.Day maximum temperatures are likely to rise significantly over the plains of northwest India from tomorrow, the IMD added. PTI PR RT