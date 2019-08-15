Parts of Rajasthan lashed by heavy rain

Jaipur, Aug 15 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan were lashed by heavy rains till Thursday morning, the meteorological (MeT) department said.The highest rainfall of 21 cm was recorded in Dug in Jhalawar followed by 19 cm in Digod in Kota from Wednesday morning, it said, adding that Patan, Tonk and Bundi recorded 19 cm, 16 cm, 15 cm while many other places received below 15 cm rains.Dabok recorded 33.6 mm rainfall, Kota (22.2 mm), Jodhpur (13.3 mm), Jaipur (8.8mm) and Ajmer (5.6 mm) from Thursday morning till evening, the department said. The department has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in east and heavy rainfall at isolated places in west Rajasthan in the next 24 hours. PTI SDA MAZ MAZ ANBANB