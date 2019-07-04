Parts of Rajasthan receive light to moderate rains

Jaipur, Jul 4 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan were lashed by light to moderate rainfall, officials said Thursday.Pratapgarh and Aaspur recorded 14 cm rainfall each, followed by Lohariya of Banswara (11 cm), Choti Sadri (10 cm), and Sabla and Dhariyawad received 9 cm rains each. Sriganganagar was the hottest place in the state with 44.7 degree Celsius, followed by 44.4 in Bikaner, 43.9 in Churu, 42.9 in Jaisalmer and 36.8 degrees Celsius in Jaipur.The weatherman has forecast heavy rainfall at a few places in east Rajasthan and light to moderate rainfall in parts of western region of the state till Thursday. PTI AG DPBDPB