Parts of Rajasthan receive scant rainfall

/R Jaipur, Jun 17 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan received slight rainfall in the past 24 hours, a meteorological official said. Laxmangarh in Sikar district and Gogunda in Udaipur district received 5 cm of rain each, followed by 4 cm each in Ramgarh Shekhawati of Sikar, Sikrai of Dausa, Nawalgarh of Jhunjhunu. Various places recorded rainfall ranging from 2-3 cm during the period. On Monday, Jaipur recorded 1.8 mm rainfall. With 40.9 degrees Celsius, Kota was recorded the highest temperature in the state, followed by 40 degrees in Bikaner, 39.9 degrees in Jaisalmer, 39.5 in Sri Ganganagar, 38.6 in Jodhpur, 38.3 each in Ajmer and Barmer, 37.6 in Churu, 37.4 in Jaipur and 36.2 in Dabok. The meteorological department has forecast dust storm and lightning, along with light to moderate rain, at few places in the next 24 hours. PTI AGHMB