Parts of UP get light rain, Lucknow remains dry, cloudy

Lucknow, Aug 26 (PTI) State capital Lucknow witnessed partly cloudy sky on Monday and maximum temperature rose to 34.3 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.According to the meteorological department, rainfall was recorded in Varanasi (4 mm), Kanpur (1.2 mm) and Orai (7 mm). Ballia was the hottest place in the state, where maximum temperature settled at 36 degrees Celsius.The meteorological department also informed that rain/thunder showers are very likely to occur at a few places over eastern Uttar Pradesh on August 27, 28 and 29.Thunder showers are very likely to occur at a few places over western Uttar Pradesh on August 27 and 28 and at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh on August 29, the official said. PTI NAV RHL