'Party of Five' reboot ordered to series at Freeform

Los Angeles, Feb 5 (PTI) Freeform is moving forward with its "Party of Five" reboot series.The Disney-owned cable network has given a 10-episode series order to the revival of the original Fox drama from creators Amy Lippman and Chris Keyer.According to Variety, the series will follow the five Acosta children as they navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported to Mexico. The reboot features Brandon Larracuente as Emilio, Emily Tosta as Lucia, Niko Guardado as Beto and Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina. The project got a pilot order from Freeform in September last year. Original series creators Keyser and Lippman co-wrote the pilot script alongside Michal Zebede for Freeform and will executive produce alongside director Rodrigo Garcia. The reboot hails from Sony Pictures Television, which also produced the original.