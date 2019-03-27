Party will decide whether I should contest LS polls or not: Sukhbir Badal

Amritsar, Mar 27 (PTI) SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal Wednesday said his party will take a call on whether he will be contesting the general elections or not, amid speculation that he can be the party candidate for the Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat. Asked about possibility that he could contest from Ferozepur seat, Sukhbir Badal smiled and told reporters, "The party has yet not decided such things but whatever the decision the party takes will be final". In a lighter vein, Badal, the MLA from Jalalabad, quipped "I am already fighting from the front being the party president." Badal's wife and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is likely to seek re-election from Bathinda parliamentary constituency. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP from Ferozepur, Sher Singh Ghubaya, had recently switched over to the Congress. Badal, along with his wife Harsimrat Kaur, paid obeisance at the Golden temple here Wednesday. On SAD (Taksali), he said the breakaway outfit from the SAD introduced all new faces for the Lok Sabha polls, which was "absolutely opposite to its character and basic principles of being Taksali (old guard)". Sukhbir Badal also alleged that in order to gain power, the AAP and the Congress "were working together clandestinely to defeat the SAD-BJP alliance but would never succeed." On Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sukhbir Badal said, "The Sidhu couple always claim they were committed to serve the people of Amritsar whereas Mrs Sidhu (Navjot Kaur) had applied for a Congress ticket from Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat which exposed their reality". PTI JMS SUN CK