Parvathy Hospital Conducts an Ankle & Leg Surgery at Zero Cost for a Truck Driver

CHENNAI, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parvathy Hospital, Chennai, today announced the successfully conducted a single surgery to treat compound fractures in ankle and right leg, free of cost to a patient who sustained serious injuries in an accident. The highly complex surgical treatment and procedure was conducted by a team of orthopedic surgeons headed by Dr. Dharmaraj, Director - Orthopedics, Parvathy Hospital, Chennai, on a 33-year-old patient enabling him to regain his limb and to resume his routine work in the future. The patient, Mr Albert, a lorry driver, met with an accident and sustained a fracture dislocation on his right hip joint, with compound fracture in the right leg and multiple fracture dislocation in his ankle. He also suffered a nerve injury and was unable to move his leg and ankle with loss of sensation. A team of orthopedic doctors examined the patient and immediately operated the hip joint cup. A series of plastic surgeries were performed for coverage of wound and skin. After complete wound management done to the patient, a complicated single surgery with innovative Tibiotalocalcaneal (TTC) fusion nail procedure was performed on the patient successfully. Elaborating the procedure, Dr. Dharmaraj, Director - Orthopedics, Parvathy Hospital, said, "The patient was having a flail limb. His bones were displaced, and his limb was not moving and he suffered with disorganized ankle. A single surgery was performed to address both leg and ankle fracture. This single surgery procedure, Tibiotalocalcaneal (TTC) fusion nail was performed in an innovative method which saved his leg." Dr.S. Muthukumar, Chairman & Chief Orthopedic Surgeon, Parvathy Hospital, said, "We did this Tibiotalocalcaneal (TTC) fusion procedure free of cost for the patient considering his economic condition. The idea of the surgery is to enable the patient to get back to his normal condition. We have given the patient a viable and walkable limb inspite of going for an amputation procedure." Speaking on his recovery, the patient said, "I insisted the doctors to amputate my leg but the doctors at Parvathy Hospital performed a surgery saving both my legs. I am confident that sooner I can resume my routine work."