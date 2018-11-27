Parvathy Hospital Named Best Orthopaedic and Emergency Medicine Hospital by TN Govt and FICCI

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHENNAI, November 27, 2018/PRNewswire/ --FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council and the Government of Tamil Nadu honoured Parvathy Hospital with the coveted 'Orthopaedic Emergency & Trauma Care Award' for its contribution to the healthcare sector. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/789991/Parvathy_Hospital_Awards.jpg )The award under 'Specialty Medicine' category was presented to Parvathy Hospital at TANCARE (Tamil Nadu Health Care), the Flagship Healthcare Conference of FICCI, on Tuesday, 27 November 2018 at Hotel ITC Grand Chola, Guindy, Chennai.Dr. C. Vijaya Baskar, Hon'ble Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu along with Dr. J. Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Tamil Nadu participated in the event.Sujay Sambamoorthy, Chief Executive Officer, Parvathy Hospital, received the award on behalf of the hospital. Mr. Ar Rm Arun, Chairman, FICCI TNSC & Chairman, Valingro Group; Mr. Ruban Hobday, Head, FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council; Dr. V. Balaji, Convener, Healthcare Panel, FICCI TNSC and other top dignitaries were present at the event.Commenting on Parvathy Hospital being selected for the honour, Sujay Sambamoorthy said, "It gives us immense happiness to receive this award from FICCI and the Tamil Nadu Government. This shows the good work done by Parvathy Hospital in the healthcare segment and this recognition will motivate us further to achieve more in the field. The entire team at Parvathy Hospital is elated and proud."About Parvathy Hospital: Parvathy Hospital is a multi-specialty hospital specialises in Bone and Joint care based in Chromepet, Chennai. It was founded by Dr. S. Muthu Kumar. It is fully accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospital and Healthcare providers.The hospital always serves the patients with best care, state-of-the-art technology, systems and the best talent India has to offer - medical or managerial. Its constant focus on clinical excellence and in attracting and retaining clinicians has become the cornerstone of its success.For more information, please visit http://parvathyhospital.com/ .Source: Parvathy Ortho Hospital Private Limited PWRPWR