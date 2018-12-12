Parvathy Hospital Performed Hip Replacement Surgery Enabling Complete Mobility to a 100-year old Patient

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHENNAI, December 12, 2018/PRNewswire/ --A major milestone that cheers centenarian, surgeons and doctors in the hospital; Considered as the most known senior survival of total hip replacement surgery lent a quality of life without any mobility support for more than four yearsIn a major milestone, Parvathy Hospital, Chennai, celebrated a rare case of achievement in achieving complete mobility to a 100-year old patient who underwent a Total Hip Replacement Procedure, enabling him to function independently for more than four years. The fully recovered centenarian celebrated his 100th birthday along with Orthopedic surgeons, staff and management at the hospital premises. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/797334/Parvathy_100_yr_old_Patient.jpg )Back in 2014, Mr.Srikanthan fondly called Srikanth Thatha was admitted with a hip fracture, complaint at an age of 96. After diagnosis, he was advised for a total replacement surgery. Due to the age factor, the surgery sounded complication and had to be performed/dealt with care and caution. A better pain management and use of calcium replacement therapy/ uncemented implants facilitated for faster recovery. Now Srikanth Thatha has completely recovered and leads a high-quality, independent life without any mobility support for past four years. He is considered as the most known senior survival of total hip replacement surgery.Dr. S. Muthukumar, Chairman & Chief Orthopedic Surgeon, Parvathy Hospital, said, "Patients need not be concerned for undergoing a hip replacement at their old age, especially at an age above 90. With support of new techniques and therapy, the age factor diminished to be the rule for performing such surgeries. There has been a rise in hip replacement numbers on aged population, but it is important to review the post-surgical success based on hospital stay, complications after surgery and readmission to the hospital. But a better committed lifestyle would lower the risk and complication."Dr. Mithun, Hip Replacement Surgeon, Parvathy Hospital, said, "It is necessary to avoid confusion in coming up for hip replacement surgeries. The high end techniques, therapies, and with best facilities available here for orthopedic surgeries ensure patients for a faster recovery and rehabilitation. Over years, we have proven records of successfully treating geriatric patients, offering total orthopedic solutions which enabled them to function independently, live a happier and confident life."Orthopedists insist on patients to lead a quality lifestyle for better and faster recovery. Regular exercise, quitting smoking and alcohol and regular checkups would definitely assist in post-surgery rehabilitation.About Parvathy Hospital Parvathy Hospital, Chennai's leading Multispecialty healthcare service provider consistently envisioning patients' needs introducing innovation for past three decades. The Centres of Excellence is to build on core philosophy of high quality of care in key areas of Orthopaedics, Emergency & Critical Care, Cardiac Sciences, Neuro Sciences, Urology, Vascular sciences and Gastro Entereology. In the years to come, Parvathy Hospital will continue to define benchmarks in clinical care and service excellence. The Hospital always serve the patients with best care, state-of-the art-technology, systems and the best talent India has to offer - medical or managerial. It has a constant focus on clinical excellence and in attracting and retaining clinicians has become the corner-stone of our success.Source: Parvathy Ortho Hospital Private Limited PWRPWR