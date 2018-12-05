Parvathy Hospital Performs Asia's First Day Surgery for Joint Replacement on a Senior Citizen

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHENNAI, December 5, 2018/PRNewswire/ --The First Hospital to perform Outpatient surgery for knee replacement;Creates history in orthopaedic surgeries in Asia;Most popular surgery in US & Europe, now in IndiaIn a major breakthrough, for the first time in Asia, Parvathy Hospital, Chennai, successfully performed a Day Surgery for partial knee replacement procedure on a 60-year-old woman. The surgical procedure, 'Unicondylar knee Arthoplasty', performed as outpatient orthopaedic surgery, by Dr. Vetri Kumar, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Parvathy Hospital and his team of orthopaedic surgeons is considered as a major milestone in the history of Orthopaedic surgeries in Asia. Parvathy Hospital has named this milestone as M.I.N.O.R.S - Morning In Night Out Replacement Surgeries.(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/793954/Parvathy_Hospital_Day_Surgery.jpg )Where patients once had to spend four to five days in the hospital recovering from the surgery, Parvathy Hospital's day surgery/ambulatory surgery procedure provides quicker recovery options, increased patient comfort with lower infection risk. With physiotherapy conducted within the comfort of one's home, recovery time is much quicker and highly effective.The patient, Ms. Leela Shankar, a homemaker aged 60, started experiencing pain in her left knee and underwent all modalities of treatment, but failed to get reprieve from the pain. When her pain got worse and she was not able to walk on her own, she was recommended consultation at Parvathy Hospital.After a complete diagnosis, it was found that she had developed Anteromedical Osteoarthritis on her left knee. 'Unicondlyar knee Arthoplasty', a surgical treatment for knee also known as partial knee replacement, was suggested for complete cure. Evaluating various parameters and criteria, the patient was found fit for Outpatient surgery, the day surgery, now well established worldwide but still not performed anywhere in Asia.Dr. S. Muthukumar, Chairman & Chief Orthopaedic, Parvathy Hospital, said, "The Outpatient Orthopaedic surgery is a revolutionary step forward in this specialty. It is a proud moment for us, performing Asia's first and successful First Day Surgery for Knee Replacement. We had strictly followed the protocol for performing day surgery. It was also necessary to educate the patients on advantages of day surgery and the pre- and post-op protocols, as that's most important to its success."On Surgical protocols, Dr. Vetri Kumar, Consultant Surgeon, Parvathy Hospital, said, "Pain is a big issue. We proactively monitored and addressed them with due pain control protocols, thereby maintaining pain as low as possible. Our treatment to the patient had shown remarkable recovery as she walked out to her home by evening. With our day surgical solutions, we have proved that it is possible to provide good quality day surgery care in orthopaedics and were able to completely reduce complications in immediate postoperative term. Further, it also reduces the stigma attached with treatment and recovery. We look forward to many more remarkable milestones in the future."The patient said, "Walking had become difficult; I could feel this burning sensation in my leg after every step. I remember when I spoke to Dr. Vetri for the first time about my options. He said that you're a candidate for day surgery and I was thinking, 'No way', I don't want to be home managing that pain all by myself.' It was scary to me. After surgery, the same day, I was absolutely excited when I was able to walk after getting a knee replacement. The recovery was as quick as the surgical process with infrequent hospital visits, post-surgery. Adequate discharge instructions were advised, which kept me safe and pain-free at home. Now, I am ready to participate in walkathon, to be held this month."Post-Surgery and treatment provided effective pain relief and high patient satisfaction to the patient. It also resulted in improved functionality, decreased time and shortened hospitalization.About Parvathy Hospital Parvathy Hospital, Chennai's leading Multispecialty healthcare service provider consistently envisioning patients' needs has been introducing innovation for past three decades. The Centres of Excellence is to build on core philosophy of high quality of care in key areas of Orthopaedics, Emergency & Critical Care, Cardiac Sciences, Neuro Sciences, Urology, Vascular sciences and Gastro Entereology. In the years to come, Parvathy Hospital will continue to define benchmarks in clinical care and service excellence. The Hospital always serve the patients with best care, state-of-the-art technology, systems and the best talent India has to offer - medical or managerial. It has a constant focus on clinical excellence and in attracting and retaining clinicians has become the cornerstone of our success.Source: Parvathy Ortho Hospital Private Limited PWRPWR