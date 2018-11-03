Parvathy Hospitals Expands Into Mahindra World City, Launches Parvathy Jeevan Hospital, Enabling a Multispeciality Health Care Hospital in Chengelpattu

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHENNAI, India, November 2, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Launches its fully integrated hospital capable of handling advanced treatments and surgeries for orthopedics, neurology, accident and emergency medicineParvathy Hospitals expands into Mahindra World City by announcing the launch of Parvathy Jeevan Hospital, a fully functional 24x7 multispecialty tertiary healthcare hospital. The new hospital envisioned with new generation of 'superlative health caring' with state-of-the-art infrastructure that includes ICU, inside Mahindra World City, Chengalpattu. This facility was inaugurated by Dr. S. Muthukumar, Chairman, Parvathy Hospital, Dr. O.V. Jayakumar, Medical Director, Parvathy Jeevan Hospital and Mr. Sujay Sambamoorthy, CEO, Parvathy Hospital presided on the occasion. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/779159/Parvathy_Hospital_Launch.jpg )The hospital is spread over 6,000 sq. ft. that enables a 40-bedded high-end state-of-the-art hospital in Mahindra World City. Designed to hold the distinction of being with International standards, the hospital boasts of various facilities including ICU care, 24x7 accident and emergency care, 2 Operating theatres and other corporate healthcare services. The quaternary hospital will have center of excellence in the field of Accident &Emergency Care, Critical care, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, General Medicine & Surgery, Neuro Sciences, Orthopedics, Pediatric& Gynecology, Plastic Surgeries, Urology and Vascular surgery, Diagnosis and Investigation.Speaking on the occasion, Dr. S. Muthukumar, Chairman, Parvathy Hospital said, "Parvathy Hospitals has emerged as the most trusted healthcare hospital in Chennai and we are happy to foray in Mahindra World City, Chengalpattu with our vast experience in the field of healthcare. Our long-term visioning has helped us to identify areas where we can serve patients better. We identified Mahindra World City, Chengalpattu as center where explicit healthcare was the need of the hour."Dr. O V Jayakumar, Medical Director, Parvathy Jeevan Hospital, said, "The Hospital is designed to diagnose and treat illness before they develop into health issues. Here we have adopted a fully integrated healthcare system for treatment and hence achieving patient satisfaction. This will be the only 24x7 hospital in Mahindra World City that will be capable of doing advanced treatment and surgeries for Orthopedics and trauma cases."Mr. Sujay Sambamoorthy, CEO, Parvathy Hospital, said, "Parvathy Jeevan Hospital is first of our expansion plan. We have planned to open new hospitals in Alwarpet, Koyambedu, Valsarawakkam and Oragadam. In addition, we are signing up with the Government of Bahamas and its operations will roll up by first week of December, 2018. With these thoughts in place, we have drawn up plans to spread our wings across India and other countries to add 500 beds by 2020.About Parvathy Hospital:Almost three decades ago, Parvathy Hospital was only a fledgling of an idea. Born of a necessity to offer better healthcare to Indians,it has since become a name to reckon with as one of Chennai's leading healthcare service providers. Parvathy Hospital has consistently envisioned patients needs and introduced game changing innovations.In the years gone by, we have broken new grounds - from providing Level 1 Trauma care to bringing Asias first of its kind Joint Replacement Surgeries. As we forge ahead, healthcare will become even more inclusive. Our Centre of Excellence is to build on our core philosophy of high quality of care in key areas of Orthopaedics, Emergency & Critical Care, Cardiac Sciences, Neuro Sciences, Urology, Vascular sciences and Gastro Entereology.For more information, please visit http://parvathyhospital.com/ .Source: Parvathy Ortho Hospital Private Limited PWRPWR